An update on the COVID-19 pandemic, “Vaccinations, Variants and Vacations,” will be the focus of the next Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science presentation at 10 a.m. July 4 on Zoom.
The program will feature Dr. Lydia Segal and Dr. Pat Duletsky, who will give an update on the pandemic, focusing on how new viruses arise and are transmitted, vaccines and variants and how to travel safely.
Segal practiced family medicine in the Mid-Atlantic states with Kaiser Permanente and also worked in public health, both policy and practice in short-term overseas assignments. She is retired and now lives full time in Salida. She writes a weekly column in The Mountain Mail about COVID-19.
Duletsky had a full-time practice in Frisco for 13 years, then worked in outpatient clinics in the San Luis Valley, Chaffee County and Summit County. She was a founder of the Chaffee People’s Clinic and was the Summit County public health officer in the late 1990s. She is retired and has lived in Chaffee County since 2003.
The link to the Zoom session is available through the Humanists website, centralcoloradohumanists.org.
The program will be followed by a question-and-answer period.
The group’s monthly science presentations are now being recorded and are available to be checked out for personal viewing or to use with science classes, youth groups or other meetings. Click on the Contact Us page at the Humanists website to make arrangements.
