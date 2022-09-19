The Salida Creative District will host an artist meet-up for the creative community from all disciplines from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The event is an opportunity for creatives to gather socially and hear a few updates about the Creative District, a press release stated.
Appetizers and a drink ticket will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.
To reserve a spot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salida-creatives-meetup-tickets-414837057807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.