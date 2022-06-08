Beginning June 16, the WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Pueblo will be down for approximately seven days for replacement of the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.
This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present, a press release stated.
NOAA National Weather Service, the U.S. Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in a seven-year program of upgrades and replacements of radar systems.
The first project was installation of the new signal processor and the second project was transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are refurbishment of pedestal and equipment shelters.
During the downtime, adjacent radars include KFTG in Denver, KGLD in Goodland, Kansas, KGJX in Grand Junction, KDDC in Dodge City, Kansas, and KABX in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
For direct access to any of the surrounding radar sites, visit https://www.weather.gov/radar_lite.
