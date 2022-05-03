Browns Creek Alliance, a Chaffee Recreation Adopters group, will host a cleanup day at 9 a.m. May 16 in the Browns Creek/Raspberry Gulch dispersed camping and recreation area west of Nathrop, at the base of Mount Antero.
The event will focus on about 200 dispersed campsites, where surveys completed last year show an estimated 150 gallons of trash and excessive campfire rings, a press release stated.
“Campers generally do a good job of picking up their trash and packing it out, but there are a few problem campsites we’d like to clean up,” Browns Creek Alliance spokesperson Rick Berckefeldt said in the release. “Of more concern is the number and condition of fire rings, so we will dismantle the inappropriate ones and clean out others to make sure visitors can have safe campfires.”
Volunteers can sign up and find out where to meet and what to bring by contacting browns.creek.alliance@gmail.com.
As a Chaffee Recreation Adopters group, Browns Creek Alliance is composed of volunteers interested in stewarding and improving national forest lands for the benefit of all users.
“We hope anyone who loves this area will spend a few hours with us,” Chaffee Rec Adopters’ event coordinator Joe Greiner said. “If you have a shovel, 5-gallon bucket or wheelbarrow, please bring it. We will have a dump trailer provided by Chaffee County Fire Protection District that stops at each campsite to pick up trash and campfire ashes.”
Chaffee Recreation Adopters’ mission is to help the community care for all recreation lands in the county. Program participants use a mobile app to assess campsites, report problem areas to land management agencies and take action such as trash pickup. Adopters also provide more presence in the county’s popular recreation areas.
The program is funded by Chaffee Common Ground, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.