Fremont County Public Health will hold a flu vaccination clinic from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45 in Howard.
Prior to arrival, participants are asked to fill out a public health consent form, available at http://www.fremontco.com/public-health/public-health-and-environment.
Masks or face coverings are required to be worn by older children and adults while receiving the vaccine and social distancing of six feet will be observed.
Vaccinations are covered by most insurances without a co-pay. Participants are encouraged to bring a copy of their insurance card.
Claims from Kaiser Permanente cannot be processed. If you have Kaiser as your insurance company, vaccines are $25 and a receipt for reimbursement can be supplied.
Vaccines can be provided if you are not insured or our insurance will not cover vaccines.
