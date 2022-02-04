Fri., Feb. 4
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – “The YAK: Getting Away with It” is a story-telling competition “with winners, speed, laughter and vulnerability” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Feb. 5
Leadville
2-4 p.m. – Live music at Katie O’Rourke’s features Todd Johnson at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29.
5-7 p.m. – Tennessee Pass Night Jam, a Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series fat bike race benefiting the Cloud City Wheelers, takes place at Tennessee Pass Cookhouse & Nordic Center, 9 miles northwest of Leadville at the base of Ski Cooper. Registration costs $20 at cloudcitywheelers.redpodium.com/2022-leadville-winter-mountain-bike-series.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music by Shannon Hemmingway at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Feb. 6
Leadville
1-2 p.m. – Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
Online
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science online program features the BBC video “Darwin’s Struggle: The Evolution of the Origin of Species.” Access the program at centralcoloradohumanists.org.
Tues., Feb. 8
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Crafts & Crafts at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, is a collaboration between the brewery and Salida Regional Library. Participants will make beeswax wraps. Craft materials will be supplied. Beer, wine, and soda will be available for purchase.
6-7:30 p.m. – Lantern-making workshop, in preparation for the Lunar New Year/Asia Fest lantern parade on Feb. 11, at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St.
