Despite heavy winds, the Salida High School girls’ golf team took first place at their home tournament Thursday, shooting a team score of 274. Pueblo County, a 4A school, took second with a 319. Salida had three top five placers; sophomore Kyndra Johnson won first place with an 81, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro placed fourth, carding a 95 and junior Elise Tanner took fifth with a 98.
breaking
Lady Spartans dominate at home golf tournament
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.