Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department and Salida Police Department arrested a suspect Friday morning they had been searching for since Thursday night, after he fled and lead law enforcement on a chase, Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs. The suspect provided identification from the Denver Metro area, but was unable to confirm ownership of the vehicle. When asked to exit the vehicle, suspect fled.
Heading eastbound toward Salida, Salida Police Department became involved. At U.S. 50 and CR 107 the suspect rammed a Salida police vehicle before turning southbound onto CR 107, fleeing into the Methodist Mountain subdivision.
Law enforcement disabled the vehicle by shooting out the tires, causing the vehicle to wreck into some trees.
The suspect fled on foot, resulting in a search using heat seeking drones and officers from both departments.
An Everbridge reverse 911 notice was sent out first to residents of the area, and later residents of Salida, notifying the public of the situation.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. the Chaffee County Communications Center received a 911 call from the Paradise Acres area, reporting a man approaching a passing vehicle, which fled.
Members of the sheriff’s department and police department responded, and took suspect into custody without incident.
Spezze said the suspect has been fingerprinted, but his identification originally given to sheriff’s deputies is false, and they have been unable to identify him, as he has multiple aliases and is not volunteering any information.
The suspect is current facing the following charges;
• Second degree assault, criminal attempt, class 5 felony
• Eluding, class 5 felony
• Resisting arrest, class 2 misdemeanor
• Driving after restraint, class 1 misdemeanor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.