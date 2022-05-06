SOIL Sangre de Cristo invites the community to learn about its 0% Interest Loans program at a happy hour featuring free local bites and a cash bar from 5-7 p.m. May 12 at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo, a local nonprofit, allows community members to “invest in our common good, to support the health of our environment and have delicious, high-quality food available as the end result,” a press release stated.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo awards no-interest loans to local food producers by pooling its members’ money and awarding loans each year. Visit SOILSangredeCristo.org for more information.
The group states that organic, locally grown food supports our health, reduces climate-damaging effects of long-distance shipping and makes the community resilient and sustainable.
