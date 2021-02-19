The Alpine Orchestra is offering scholarships to graduating seniors from Chaffee, Lake and western Fremont counties.
The schoarships for a conservancy or a 2 or 4 year college, recognizing outstanding instrumental musical achievement in school and community.
The scholarships are also to encourage study, and possibly a career, in the field of instrumental music.
The amount and number of scholarships is not yet determined, but past awards have ranged from $250 to $1,000.
The 2021 winners will be eligible to apply for a one-year renewal in the 2022 cycle.
The deadline is March 31.
Applications and information are available on the website, www.alpineorchestra.org or call Ruth Spencer at 719-486-2988 for more information.
