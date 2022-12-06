The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is seeking public input on Atmos Energy Corp.’s request to increase rates charged to all customers.
Atmos requested the approval Aug. 5 from the PUC to increase its annual revenues by approximately $7.7 million through higher rates, a press release stated.
The primary reason for the proposed rate increase is $33.4 million of utility system investments not recovered through Atmos’ System Safety and Integrity Rider.
Atmos also listed higher operation and maintenance expenses (such as wages and benefits), which have increased annually by $2.9 million; and an estimated $750,000 in rate case expenses.
Atmos also requests to extend the SSIR for five additional years through 2028. The SSIR presently provides Atmos approximately $56.75 million in annual revenue. This program is designed to allow Atmos to more timely recover its costs of replacing aging pipeline infrastructure rather than having to file rate cases each year to do so.
The PUC has scheduled two public comment hearings on the rate increase proposed by Atmos:
The first hearing is set for Thursday, starting at 11:30 a.m., and continuing until concluded or until 1:30 p.m., whichever occurs first.
Participants can join by video conference using the Zoom link below or via telephone. Here are the details:
Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84553674337?pwd=cjBFV3VaSWtPMDFIRDFNRVNqMnI4dz09
Meeting ID: 832 5459 5042
Pass Code: 772511
Phone: 1-719-359-4580
The second hearing is set for Jan. 3, starting at 11:30 a.m., and continuing until concluded or until 1:30 p.m., whichever occurs first. Participants can participate via video conference using the Zoom link below or via telephone. Here are the details:
Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84553674337?pwd=cjBFV3VaSWtPMDFIRDFNRVNqMnI4dz09
Meeting ID: 845 5367 4337
Pass Code: 744073
Phone: 1-719-359-4580
In addition, members of the public can submit written comments:
• By clicking on the “File a comment or complaint” link on the commission’s website at https://puc.colorado.gov/.
• Through the commission’s E-Filing System at https://www.dora.state.co.us/pls/efi/EFI.homepage.
• By emailing dora_puc_website@state.co.us.
• By mailing comments to Colorado Public Utilities Commission, 1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80202. Members of the public can also call 303-869-3490 to leave oral comments with English and Spanish options available.
The PUC strives to accommodate all members of the public at its hearings and meetings by providing services for foreign language users and persons with disabilities upon receipt of a reasonable accommodation request. Requests for such accommodations should be made at least one week prior to the event by completing the Language Access Form. Requests can also be made directly by contacting Holly Bise at 303-894-2024 or by emailing holly.bise@stateco.us. Simultaneous Spanish interpreting will be provided from 4 to 6 p.m.
