Angling for something fun to do this Independence Day? The annual July Fourth Kids’ Fishing Derby returns to Frantz Lake with fun prizes and a lake stocked with fish.
The event, sponsored by Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Registration begins at Frantz Lake at 8:30 a.m. July 4, followed by fishing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Derby winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m.
Adjacent to the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery, the lake is regularly stocked, and CPW officers will provide fishing instructions to kids at the derby.
CPW will also provide a limited number of fishing poles for kids who don’t have one.
The event is free for kids 13 and younger.
Packaged snacks and sodas will be available for contestants and their families.
Special prizes will be awarded, including first fish caught, longest fish caught and contestant who traveled the farthest to participate. All contestants will receive a derby souvenir.
Kids should take their own fishing gear, drinking water and sunscreen.
Parking is available near the lake, which is just outside Salida on CR 160.
For the duration of the derby event, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, adults accompanying derby contestants are exempt from the state wildlife area requirement to possess a hunting or fishing license.
For more information, visit www.collegiatepeakstu.org.
