QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: A mother of a teenage daughter asks how to reassure her daughter that getting vaccinated will not impact her fertility. The teenager is refusing to get vaccinated.
Both the teen’s mother and father have been fully vaccinated.
ANSWER: There is no evidence that the vaccine given either before a pregnancy takes place or during a pregnancy, impacts fertility. Women in the clinical trials last summer for Pfizer and Moderna and more recently for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have gotten pregnant after getting vaccinated.
Multiple experts from the CDC, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and community based physicians all agree there is no evidence that the vaccines cause infertility or difficulties conceiving.
The vaccines do not enter the cell nucleus or change our DNA. There is no evidence to date that the vaccines cause harm to the placenta or to the fetus.
QUESTION: Is there any other reason to get vaccinated before getting pregnant?
ANSWER: A newly released study shows there are less placental abnormalities in women who have been vaccinated than in non vaccinated women who get COVID-19 while pregnant. This is an excellent reason to get vaccinated if considering pregnancy.
QUESTION: If teens and young adults generally do not appear to get severe cases of COVID-19, why should they bother getting the vaccine?
ANSWER: It turns out that some teens have been getting cardiac and respiratory long term complications after COVID-19. I imagine this is something an active Chaffee County teenager would want to avoid.
QUESTION: Assuming the teenager still doesn’t want to get vaccinated, does she still need to mask indoors when hanging out with her friends based on the new CDC and Chaffee County Health Guidelines?
ANSWER: Yes, she will still have to mask indoors. Remember, COVID-19 is mostly an indoor aerosol disease. Vaccines have proven to protect you from getting COVID-19. If you do get the disease, you will likely get a milder form that rarely causes hospitalization. Since February 1, of the about 300 people that tested positive in the county, 97 percent were unvaccinated, independent of age and pre-existing medical conditions.
QUESTION: From another reader, “I work two jobs. I do not have time to get vaccinated. What do you suggest?”
ANSWER: Here are a few options, other than those listed at the end of this Q and A article. Chaffee county public health offers two free clinics a week, one early and one late in the day on a weekly basis to hopefully suit the reader’s schedule. Vaccines are free. See the link for more information:
https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
QUESTION: A reader who is homebound in Buena Vista asks, how do I get a vaccine?
ANSWER: Shavano Pharmacy (inside LaGree’s in Buena Vista) is offering appointments. Call 719-398--6550. In the county there are two ways: reach out to your doctor or home health provider and ask to be enrolled in “Sassy Seniors.” Or reach out directly to Chaffee County Public Health.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s), Valley-Wide Health
Many private health clinics now have vaccines available.
