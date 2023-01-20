Monarch Community Outreach has started selling raffle tickets for its annual raffle, the organization’s main fundraising event for its charitable donation program.
In 2022, MCO donated $36,665 to local communities. “We are so grateful for the generous support of the community for our raffle as well as the guests at Monarch Mountain. This year we have 13 exciting prizes donated by our sponsors valuing more than $7,000,” a press release stated.
Monarch Mountain employees donate a voluntary amount from their paychecks to Monarch Community Outreach, and Monarch Mountain matches those donations at 100 percent.
Those funds and others raised by the organization are given to nonprofits throughout Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache and Gunnison counties. Since 2004, MCO has donated more than $350,000.
In 2020 Monarch Mountain added another 50 percent donation on top of the matching funds, which MCO set aside for an employee relief fund to help those employees financially affected by COVID-19 and other unexpected emergency expenses. Board President Susan Boucher said so far they have given $8,140 to employees in need since the fund was started in addition to the group’s usual community donations.
This year’s raffle prizes are:
• Kona 10-speed commuter bike – Absolute Bikes.
• Liberty Evolv men’s skis – Mount Shavano Ski and Snowboard Shop.
• Liberty Evolv women’s skis –Mount Shavano Ski and Snowboard Shop.
• Never Summer Swift snowboard – Mountain Sports Haus.
• 2023-24 season pass – Monarch Mountain.
• Three-day/two-night llama pack trip – West Elk Pack Llamas.
• Two-day, two-night Getaway Package – Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
• HydroFlask 20-liter cooler – Salida Mountain Sports.
• Package of eight day passes –Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
• Half-day walk and wade fishing trip for two – The Next Eddy.
• Two half-day Browns Canyon raft trips for two – Monumental Expeditions.
• Half-day Browns Canyon raft trip for two – Independent Whitewater.
The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. April 8 at Monarch Mountain. Tickets cost $2 each or three for $5, and ticket holders need not be present to win.
Boucher said the group hopes to exceed the $8,500 raised from last year’s raffle.
Tickets are available at Monarch Mountain at the Sidewinder Saloon, Guest Services Desk, Reservations or Ticket windows, Elation Sports Shop or from Monarch Community Outreach board members. MCO board members can also take credit card orders.
To purchase tickets by phone call Boucher at 719-221-2150.
For more information, go to www.monarchcommunityoutreach.com.
