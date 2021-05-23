Saturday night’s storm dropped 1.32 inches of rain on Salida.
While brief showers fell in the afternoon and early evening, a thunderstorm starting about 11 p.m. extended into the early hours Sunday morning.
With hail and lightning, the storm was just one of several going over the region Saturday night.
Storms also hit southeast of Salida in the Wet Mountain Valley, down Bighorn Sheep Canyon and in the Ute Trail area northeast of Salida along CR 175.
Varying amounts of rain were recorded. Just southwest of Salida, a gauge measured 1.37 inches from the storm.
Observers believe it was the most precipitation from a single storm to hit Salida since 2001 when an early May snowstorm dumped 4 feet of snow and 4 inches of moisture on the city.
