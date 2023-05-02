Lady Spartans hit the pitch Tuesday against James Irwin Charter School, beating the Lady Jaguars 7-1 on the road. Juniors Hayden Bevington and Julz Anch both knocked in three goals, while junior Eva Capozza had one. Salida is now 8-5 for the season and 3-0 in the Tri-Peaks league. They will face Alamosa at 4 p.m. Thursday in Alamosa.
Salida girls' soccer beats James Irwin 7-1
- by Brian McCabe Mail News Editor
