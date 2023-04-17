The Salida girls’ golf team won first place at their first of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments, scoring a 286, and all four players in the finished in the top seven spots.
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson finished in first place with an 81, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro finished in third with a 101, junior Elise Tanner placed fourth, shooting a 104 and sophomore Emma Trollip finished in seventh place with a card of 107.
The girls will be off until their home tournament April 27.
