Police say the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Butte on Saturday had been in town about two weeks after coming here from Colorado.
On Monday, they identified the victim as 38-year-old Carmen Edwards and the suspect as 46-year-old Ronald Walter Roberts of Salida.
Roberts has been arrested for deliberate homicide and is being detained at the Butte jail. He made an initial appearance Monday morning, via Zoom, before Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer, who set bond at $250,000.
At noon Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Grand Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the residence, officers found Edwards, who had been stabbed repeatedly with a knife. She was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare but died shortly after. Roberts was then detained for questioning.
“Both Roberts and Edwards had been staying in Butte after coming to Butte from Colorado approximately two weeks prior to this incident,” Lester said in a news release Monday.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and an autopsy is being performed at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula. No other details were released Monday morning.
If charged by prosecutors and convicted, deliberate homicide carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.