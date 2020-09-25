At a community workshop held in February, the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation learned that the Tabor Opera House may house one of the largest intact collections of historic drop curtains and stage sets in the nation.
Community members are invited to attend a follow-up Curtain Call workshop from Sept. 21-27 to catalog the remaining curtains and sets dating to 1879.
By attending, community members will help to preserve the opera house’s artifacts and, potentially, gain a sense of discovery. Workshop participants will assist in bringing the Tabor’s oldest curtains and stage sets out of storage to be reviewed and catalogued.
The foundation is limiting participants to six to eight per day. The Tabor will provide personal protective equipment, and participants will be asked to wear masks and social distance throughout the week.
Artist, designer and historical consultant Wendy Waszut-Barrett, Ph.D., of Historic Stage Services, is traveling from Crystal, Minnesota, to lead the project.
She specializes in nineteenth-century through present-day painting techniques and materials and focuses on painted scenes and decor for opera houses and similar stages.
Workshop participants will learn about the significance of the drops and sets and the detailed processes needed to restore them. Attendees will then bring each piece onto the stage to be studied and photographed.
“We were thrilled to discover the historic significance of the Tabor Opera House curtains and sets during last winter’s workshop,” said Mary Ann Graham-Best, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
“Now we are excited to invite the community in to help us see and preserve the 1879 artifacts.”
The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with a one-hour lunch break. Community members may attend as many days as they are able, including half days. Any community members who cannot volunteer to work are invited to donate a lunch on one of the work days.
The workshop is free and open to all with advance reservations requested. To sign up, please contact Tammy Taber at tourmanager@taboroperahouse.net or call 719-486-8409.
The workshop is made possible with funding from The Virginia W. Hill Foundation; Don L. Griswold Charitable Foundation Trust; Freeport McMoRan Site Investment Fund; Janell Keyser, History Colorado, Rocky Mountain Center for Preservation; Elks National Foundation 2019-20 Gratitude Grant; Valinda Yarberry; and Stephanie R. Spong.
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Fund for Historic Interiors, operated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, has contributed $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.