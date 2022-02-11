Nine candidates have agreed to participate in a Colorado Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Forum at 2 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 128 Main St. in Cañon City.
The forum is sponsored by the Republican parties of Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Park, Pueblo and Teller counties and the Royal Gorge Tea Party, a press release stated.
Ed Norden, a former Fremont County commissioner and broadcast journalist, will moderate the forum.
Candidates planning to attend are Laurie Clark, Jack Dillender, Jeffery Fry, Darryl Gibbs, Jon Gray-Ginsberg, Jason Lopez, Greg Lopez, Danielle Neuschwanger and Jason Wilkat.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required as space is limited, and recommended donation is $20. For more information and event registration, visit www.fremontcountyrcc.com.
Organizers said the forum is expected to sell out and encouraged early registration.
“The forum will allow Coloradans to learn more about gubernatorial candidates, their platforms and their policy stances,” said Rick Castor, chair of the Fremont County Republican Central Committee. “All extra monies collected after expenses will go to the candidate that wins the primary as our goal is to support the candidate that will remove Gov. Polis from office.”
