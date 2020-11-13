Hospitality Inc. seeks help to provide homeless shelter

Chaffee County Hospitality, Inc. is looking for help when it comes to providing shelter for homeless folks in the area.
The organization has about half the funds it needs to keep its winter shelters open all winter.
Hospitality opened its men’s and women’s winter shelters Monday and assists families with motel stays during the winter months.
The Rev. Tom Abbott, of First Presbyterian Church is a member of the board of the recently formed Chaffee County Hospitality, Inc., (formerly Chaffee County Homeless Coalition), a 501(c)(3) that provides assistance to homeless in the area.
He said the plan is to keep the shelters open every night from 8:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. until the end of April.
The men’s shelter is located at The Lighthouse, 346 G St., next to Caring and Sharing.
The new women’s shelter is located in the basement of the First Christian Church, 302 Fourth St.
Families with children will be given shelter in motel rooms.
Last year men stayed at The Lighthouse and women stayed in motel rooms paid for by the Homeless Coalition, but Abbott said that was costly and the group ran out of money by March, so this year motel rooms will only be used for families.
Abbott estimated Chaffee County Hospitality, Inc. will need $75,000 to keep the facilities staffed and running for the winter, purchase motel vouchers, sleeping bags and pads, tents and other cold weather supplies as needed.
Staffing includes night managers who open the facility, do a background check on each guest, manage the shelter overnight, direct the clean-up in the morning and make sure everyone has left by 8:30 a.m.
Abbott said they are still in need of night managers and would like to have at least four for each shelter so that no one is working more than a couple of nights a week.
The compensation for the job is $120 per night.
The capacity of the shelters is currently at 10 guests per shelter, which Abbot said they hope will suffice.
All guests have to agree to a list of rules before they can take shelter for the night.
The organization also tries to work with folks to work toward finding their own housing Abbott said.
Abbott said the organization is awaiting final paperwork from the Federal government regarding their 501 (c)(3) status, but they are able to accept donations as a charitable entity.
He said the organization was about halfway to having the funds they need to operate for the whole winter.
Those who wish to make a donation can either mail a check made out to Chaffee County Hospitality, Inc. to 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida, CO 81201 or visit the group’s Gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chaffee-county-hospitality-inc.
