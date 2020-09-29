Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, Asian vegetable blend, mandarin oranges, a fortune cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: American lasagna, green beans, vegetable salad with light Italian dressing, a banana and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday:Macaroni and cheese and broccoli.
Tuesday: Roasted chicken and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza and green beans.
Thursday: Meatball submarine sandwich and mixed vegetables.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Macaroni and cheese.
Tuesday: Baked chicken and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Hot dogs.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets.
Salida High School
Monday: Barbecue chicken, three-bean salad, Southern-style biscuit and fruit.
Tuesday: Pizza, turmeric-roasted carrots and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken sesame, noodles, egg rolls and fruit.
Thursday: Menu unavailable.
