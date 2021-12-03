by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
“As a team, we’ve got more guys out than last year, and we’re off to a good start,” Salida High School wresting team captain Drew Johnson, a junior, said. “I’m excited for the season. I think we could have a really good season this year.”
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, the team was unable to fill its roster, starting the season with four boys on the squad. This year 15 are on the roster.
The team also had a short season last year, with just five weeks to prepare before the regional tournament. This year there are more than two months between the start of the season and the regional tournament.
Johnson said the team hopes to be able to win at least one dual meet this year, where Salida and another school compete head to head.
“We want to score big as a team and make each other better,” Johnson said.
For himself, Johnson admits he’s set some pretty high standards.
“I’m look at winning state this year,” he said. Last year Johnson took fourth at the 3A Colorado state wrestling tournament at 170 pounds.
“(Wrestling) makes me a better person,” Johnson said. “What you put in shows in your life, and it really builds character.”
Johnson said he’s really excited for this year.
“We have a lot of young wrestlers coming in, which is great,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to start from scratch. They all bring in some experience.”
Johnson said after this year he hopes to wrestle in college, while studying probably either business or accounting, but he doesn’t know where he wants to go to school yet.
Junior Simon Bertolino is new to both wrestling and Salida High School this year, transferring from Cotopaxi.
“I think the team is going to be really good,” Bertolino said. “We’ve got more guys than usually, which is great. I hope we can win some tournaments, and I’m personally working to make it to state.”
Bertolino said he decided to come out for wrestling to help stay in shape and build muscle for next year’s football season.
“While this is a young team, I think they are going to be pretty good in the future,” Bertolino said. “I’m planning on coming back next year as well, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Talmage Trujillo is the team’s only senior and is also new to wrestling, kind of.
“I used to wrestle in like fourth grade, and I liked it,” Trujillo said. “I decided to give it a try again. One of the cross-country kids told me it was a great workout and I should join.”
Trujillo said he hopes the team can get some of it members to qualify for state, while he just wants to do his best.
“Personally, I just want to do as well as I can,” he said. “If I learn a lot, that will be a success for me. From the start of the season to the end, I’m just trying to get better.”
Trujillo said he doesn’t have any plans to wrestle after graduation but is looking at attending Colorado Mountain College before transferring somewhere else.
“I’m looking at something in the sciences, maybe biology or environmental science,” he said. “I don’t know yet, but I’d like to learn more about careers in these fields.”
Freshman Anthony Taverna is also new to the team, but not to wrestling, having competed in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
“I think the coach makes it simple,” Taverna said. “We do things multiple times in practice. I really like it. I think we are going to do well this year.”
Taverna said he’d like to see more people get involved, to help the team fill some of their empty spots.
“Personally, I just hope to do my best and maybe make it to regionals, or even state,” he said.
Like several of his teammates, Taverna is participating to stay in shape between football season and baseball season.
“If I stay with it, hopefully I’ll make it to state in a couple of years,” Taverna said. “I just want to get better and better in the future.”
