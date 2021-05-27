Lily Lengerich, a 2021 Salida High School graduate, has received a $2,000 Helen Lucille Wardeberg Elementary Education scholarship from Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
The scholarship is for students enrolled in the School of Teaching and Learning, a press release stated.
Lengerich is the daughter of Jason and Torrey Lengerich.
