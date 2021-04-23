The Salida Spartan football team put up a tough fight Friday but they just couldn’t stop the powerhouse Glenwood Springs Demons, losing 49-0.
The loss puts the Spartans at 0-6 for the season, in last place in the 3A West (Spring) league.
Glenwood Springs is undefeated at 6-0, and not only leads the 3A West (Spring) league, but is also the top rated 3A team in Colorado.
The Demons scored 21 points in the first quarter, and were up 43-0 with about four minutes left before halftime.
Glenwood Springs showed their class at this point by pulling out their entire varsity team at this point in the game, having them take off their helmets and line them up, to represent they would not be returning, before putting in their junior varsity.
Salida played strong in the second half against the Demon JV, holding them to six points and almost getting into the endzone themselves, but were fighting against a running clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.