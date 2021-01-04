Neighborhood friends on E Street spent New Years Day enjoying fresh snow and taking turns sliding down a hill near their homes. The group included Charly Steinau, 7, Timber Steinau, 10, Lily Cilt, 11 and Liam Cilt, 8.
While her friends slid down the hill, Charly talked her dad, Tom Steinau, into burying her in a snow pile which she said, wasn’t cold at all.
Tom challenged the group to see if anyone could reach a target at the bottom of the hill while sliding down. Timber and Lily hit the mark and earned the promised cash prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.