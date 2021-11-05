The seventh annual Dia de los Muertos procession and celebration will take place today in downtown Salida.
The annual event is coordinated by local artists Las Tres Amigas: Andrea Mossman, Krista Jarvis and Tina Gramann, according to a press release.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a lineup for the procession at Alpine Park. The procession, moving from the park down F Street to the river, will begin at 6 p.m.
Following a remembrance for the departed, a celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at A Church, 419 D St., with a community ofrenda/altar, stories, live music and cultural activities for all ages.
Members of the community are welcome to take photos of their loved ones to display on the community ofrenda at A Church.
