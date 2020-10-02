The U.S. Veteran’s Administration Eastern Colorado Health Care system is hosting free drive-thru clinics for flu shots to all veterans.
The Salida VA Clinic, 920 Rush Drive, will be holding their clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 14.
You can reach the Salida clinic at 539-8666 with any questions.
The Alamosa VA Clinic and the LaJunta VA clinic will be holding their clinics at the same time.
The PFC James Dunn VA Clinic in Pueblo will also be hosting a drive-thru throughout September and October:
• 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.
You can contact them at 719-553-1000 for more information.
