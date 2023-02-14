Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Roast pork loin, brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, orange spiced carrots, orange and Mitzie’s whole wheat dinner rolls with butter.
Thursday: White bean chicken chili, spinach salad with light Italian dressing, an apple, cornbread with butter and orange juice.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, vegetable salad, asparagus, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, Spanish rice, churro, crisp salad and Valentine apples.
Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, garlic broccoli, sugar snap peas and fresh pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork, tater tots, barbecue bean salad and pears and kiwi fruit.
Monday: Broccoli cheese soup, pretzel, cucumber and tomato with ranch dressing, cherries and peaches.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken rice, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Lasagna, green beans, dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Bean and cheese burrito, corn, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, Spanish rice, churro and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Meatball sub sandwich, garlic broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork, tater tots and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Broccoli cheese soup, pretzel and fruit and salad bar.
