Carol Merovka, a retired family medicine physician, will discuss “USA for Profit Healthcare: Costs, Impacts and Inequity” at a Chaffee County League of Women Voters Zoom meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
Her program, which will discuss aspects of private, for-profit insurance coverage in Colorado and the U.S., is open to the public, a press release stated.
Merovka, who now lives in Salida, had a private practice in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for more than 20 years. She also served 11 years as the medical officer for the New Mexico Department of Health Division of Health Improvement.
To obtain the link to the Zoom meeting and submit questions in advance for Merovka, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
