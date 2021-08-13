by Paul J. Goetz
Managing Editor
Words are like bullets – once fired they can’t be taken back. But what happens when the bullet is attributed to the wrong smokin’ gun?
People have wrongly been sentenced to death for less, and I felt responsible when I got a call from Jim Wilson last Friday evening.
Earlier this week we ran a “for the record” on the front page and an apology in the editorial for an error he brought to me.
He didn’t write the letter in last Friday’s edition, and it came as a big surprise to him.
What the error consisted of was the name Jim Wilson, in place of the name Jim LiVecchi. Both politicians, both Republicans, but both totally different people with different ideas and ways.
So for those who want to know how this error at the paper happened – I wrote the wrong name at the bottom of the letter.
I had an email exchange with Editor Merle Baranczyk about an achievement that Mr. Wilson had made, and he sent the letter from Mr. LiVecchi at the same time. The letter sent by Mr. LiVecchi did not have a name typed at the bottom. Distracted for a minute, and LiVecchi became Wilson.
Submitted letters are supposed to have the name and city where the author is from. Sometimes when we know someone well and they are frequent flyers, we write their names for them.
Hindsight being 20/20, while it seems like we are just simplifying things for ourselves and the letter writer, it isn’t a good idea.
Cut and paste, write a name and city. Sounds real simple till you multiply that by dozens of requests for stories, press releases and letters to the editor each day, hundreds per week, 500 a month, thousands per year, on and on. Eventually, an error happens, and happen it did last Thursday.
I’ve said it before, but in my job when an error is made we get to publicly announce it – this time on the front page of Tuesday’s edition. Not only that, but the person who made the error gets to take responsibility too. I did.
So what are we going to do about it? In the future if a letter does not have the name and city of the author typed at the end of the emailed letter, it will be rejected. The author will have the option to resubmit once the omission is corrected.
Think of it as an electronic signature and a safeguard against having the wrong gun placed in your hand.
My apologies to both Mr. Wilson and Mr. LiVecchi.
