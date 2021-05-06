Chaffee County reached a vaccination rate of 53.5 percent of the total county population fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 18,946 first and second vaccinations have been administered in the county thus far.
Case numbers are up in Chaffee County, in part due to two ongoing outbreaks at Buena Vista Correctional Complex and Chaffee County Detention Center.
The outbreak at the correctional complex is the fourth event since the pandemic began. Since the current outbreak began April 20, seven inmates and six staff members have tested positive for the virus.
At the detention center in Salida, an outbreak which began April 4, has yielded 24 inmate cases, seven staff cases. One of the inmate cases resulted in death.
Chaffee County Public Health has reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. Over the past two weeks, 52 cases have been reported.
The county’s two-week positivity rate was 3 percent as of Monday.
The pandemic total number of cases for the county was 1,145 as of Thursday.
Statewide there have been 519,414 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those 6,500 cases have resulted in death.
The seven day moving average of new cases was 1,306 as of Thursday, with a positivity rate of 5.46 percent.
Across the state 2,037,137 people have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
