Longtime Salida resident George Blake will celebrate his 102nd birthday on Jan. 29.
The World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor moved in September from Salida to the Colorado State Veterans Center – Homelake in Monte Vista.
Those who would like to send birthday greetings to Blake can mail them to:
George Blake
P.O. Box 98
Homelake, CO 81135
To drop off a card for Blake or for more information, contact Dee Nachtrieb at 907-388-9568.
