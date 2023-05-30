After a strong start in the morning, the Salida High School girls' golf team stumbled a bit on the back nine during the first day of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A golf tournament, coach Russ Johnson said.
Sophomore Kendra Johnson was in first place through the first nine holes, but had a rough time on the 17th hole, and dropped to fourth place with an 80.
Junior Elise Tanner is currently in 50th place with a score of 108, and sophomores Kaelin Martellaro and Emma Trollip are in 70th and 77th place respectively, carding 177 and 119. There are 89 girls playing in the tournament.
The team is currently in 11th place, but is hoping to improve to seventh or eighth tomorrow, coach Johnson said.
