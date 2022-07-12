Peer Empowered Recovery Community Solutions and Chaffee County Public Health will present a free showing of “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a documentary about the addiction crisis in America, from 6-9 p.m. July 19 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The feature-length film follows individuals “grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, innovative and often controversial solutions to the problem,” a press release stated.
Free pizza and refreshments will be provided. No registration is required.
More information about the film can be found at https://www.tippingthepainscale.com/.
