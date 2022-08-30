Frank Pete Perri, 82, a lifelong resident of Salida, died Aug. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Salida to Pete and Laura Perri.
Mr. Perri graduated from Salida High School in 1958.
He was a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
He worked at the Salida Safeway for 38 years as a butcher.
Mr. Perri enjoyed hot rod cars, fishing, finding mushrooms in the mountains, making wine and soppressata and reading.
He enjoyed going to Cripple Creek on full moons, Sunday dinners with family and was a champion bowler.
His family said he was kind and had a great sense of humor with witty comebacks that would light up others with laughter.
Mr. Perri was preceded in death by his parents and brother Sam Perri.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Perri; brother Bill Perri; children, Frank (Lori) Perri, Tina (Jim) Mundy and Mike Perri; grandchildren, Blaze Perri and Casidy Perri; numerous nieces and nephews; and “fur grandbabies” Shay Shalon, Ryker and Lydia.
A celebration of his life will be 10 a.m. Sept. 5, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Interment of cremains will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
