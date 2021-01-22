Clyde Mahlan Edmonds died January 17, 2021, in Pueblo.
He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, to Otis and Ruth Edmonds.
The family moved to their farm in Lewisville, Texas in 1938.
He attended Lewisville Independent Schools graduating from Lewisville High School in 1954.
He then attended North Texas State University prior to working with IBM.
Mr. Edmonds married his high school sweetheart, Janis Elkins, on August 25, 1956.
The family moved to Howard in 1970 when they purchased the River’s Edge restaurant, motel and campground.
In 1976, they sold this business and established Colorado Office Products in Salida and were involved in the Salida business community until they retired in 1992.
During this time, Mr. Edmonds was active in Salida Rotary where he served as president before being selected as district governor.
He traveled several times to Brazil to work with Rotoplast and was involved with several other relief efforts to assist communities on the gulf coast after they were devastated by hurricanes.
He was also a member of the Salida Masonic Lodge AF/AM 57.
Mr. Edmonds was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister Betty Aaron.
Survivors include his children, Guy (Connie), Karen and Don (Debbie); grandchildren, Bob (Brandy), Tim (Sarah), Stephanie (Jeremiah New), Tanner, Cole and Abby; great-grandchildren, Maisie, Dakota, Kaycee, Koree, Ryleann and Kailee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Interment will be in Old Oak Cemetery in Lewisville, Texas.
Arrangements were with Pueblo Cremation Company.
