by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
As COVID-19 continues to be a concern, Chaffee County commissioners are poised to approve an extension of their Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency until midnight Nov. 9 during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
In other business commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider a resolution and warranty deed from the Salida School District to transfer property at 9051 CR 140 in unincorporated Chaffee County to the county.
The property is the site of the 1904 Valley View schoolhouse, which is in the process of being preserved.
Commissioners are also scheduled to conduct public hearings on special event liquor licenses for the Central Colorado Conservancy for an event from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Hutchinson Ranch, 6700 Old Corral Road, Salida, and for Colorado Fourteeners Initiative for an event from 12:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Frontier Ranch off CR 321, Buena Vista.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A recommendation on how to use this year’s Private Activity Bond allocation, presented by Housing Director Becky Gray.
• A ground lease between Chaffee County/City of Salida and Don Dubin for a hangar at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• New hours for the Veteran Services Office.
• Further legal action to remove an unsafe building or structure at 7118 Clark Hill Road, Salida, owned by Robert and Kimberly Frasher.
• A letter of support for the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District for the 2022 Colorado Parks and Wildlife Non-Motorized Trail Grant.
• A presentation on Methodist Mountain Road issues.
• Position on Mallinckrodt bankruptcy restructuring plan and general opioid litigation update.
• Designation of the voting commissioner for the Colorado Counties, Inc. Legislative Committee meeting on Oct. 8.
Commissioners will adjourn to executive session to discuss access on Methodist Mountain.
The commissioners will meet in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
