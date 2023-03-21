Chaffee County Landfill will be closed to the public from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to allow for staff training on a new point-of-service software program being implemented this month.
The SMS Turbo system is being instituted by the landfill to streamline scale operations and automate record-keeping and accounting, a press release stated.
In addition to improving the transaction processes for both county staff and landfill customers, the system will allow for more efficient and accurate data capture and reporting to regulatory oversight agencies such as Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, according to the release.
The landfill will reopen for regular hours at 8 a.m. Thursday.
