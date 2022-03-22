The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a 2021 final audit report at its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The report will be presented by Tammy Rivera and Grant Smith of BKD LLP, an accounting firm in Denver.
Board members will also consider capital purchase requests of a cystoscopy set for surgical services and two CO2 incubators for the laboratory in the consent agenda.
Dr. Joshua Visitacion, chief of staff; Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services; and Bob Morasko, CEO, will present department reports.
The board will also hear committee reports before adjourning to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, the wound clinic, provider agreements and an incentive plan for personnel.
The meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09 or by calling 253-215-8782; meeting ID: 922 6239 0876, passcode: 413016.
