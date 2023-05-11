Salida Mountain Trails is hosting their Spring Kickoff party today at Soulcraft to celebrate the start of the 2023 trail season.
The party will be from 6-8 p.m. at Soulcraft Brewing.
The party is an opportunity to pick up new SMT swag, meet other people who dig trails and get a sneak peak at some big projects coming up.
Soulcraft is donating 10 percent of bar proceeds from the event to SMT.
