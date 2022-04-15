Central Colorado Housing, a department of the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, offers a home repair loan program that can help homeowners who need to improve their home’s energy efficiency.
The program can be used to upgrade windows, add insulation, repair or replace furnaces and replace doors. With sometimes extreme cold weather and heating costs on the rise, these upgrades and repairs will quickly pay for themselves, a press release stated.
The program can also address other homeowner concerns such as plumbing problems, electrical problems and fire mitigation (tree trimming), to name a few.
Construction supervision is provided at no cost, and payment assistance is available to homeowners who qualify.
To qualify, applicants must own and occupy the home and meet income guidelines. For example, the income limit/maximum for a family of four is $58,800 in Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Lake counties, $79,900 in Park County and $63,900 in Teller County.
Homeowners who need an application or additional information can contact Shawn or Kevin at Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, Central Colorado Housing, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, CO 81212.
Call 719-275-4191 in Cañon City or 719-539-6862 in Salida or email shawn.snowden@uaacog.com or kevin.schenk@uaacog.com.
Information is also available at www.uaacog.com and on Facebook @ Central Colorado Housing.
