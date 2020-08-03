Leftover big game hunting licenses will be available for purchase at 9 a.m. Aug. 4. The leftover list is now available on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
Many of the licenses that would have been available in previous years were issued this year through the new secondary draw – which gave all interested hunters a chance to skip the wait on Leftover Day to get their license.
CPW highly suggests hunters purchase their leftover licenses online this year.
Anyone who visits a CPW office in person is advised to wear a mask, respect health orders and all staff requests.
Licenses go on sale online, at CPW offices and at sales agents all at once. Whether at home or in person hunters have the same shot to obtain leftover licenses.
Log onto cpwshop.com and log on “a little before 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 so you’re ready to purchase when the licenses go on sale.”
Or call 1-800-244-5613, but that there may be long wait times.
Over-the-counter unlimited licenses will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 6.
More information on the leftover list and over-the-counter licenses is available on the CPW website.
