Chamber Corner - Kate Woolman, State Farm

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kate Woolman State Farm to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
State Farm offers all kinds of insurance, from home and auto to life, small business, renters and more. Kate Woolman State Farm, however, is also focused on helping people select the best policy and making educated decisions.
Woolman said she’s very flexible about scheduling and will meet with customers at pretty much any time.
The office, located at 130 W. Second St., Unit 2 in Salida, is also here locally to assist people from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays.
State Farm also has apps so people can access what they need 24 hours a day.
Woolman was selected to replace Liz Petersen, now retired, and build on her positive momentum in the area. Two of Petersen’s team members are also part of Woolman’s team now.
Woolman, originally from Minnesota, moved to Salida from Colorado Springs about four months ago with her husband, Chris and daughter Madelyn, who’s currently 20 months old.
“We love it,” she said. “We like the river walk with Madelyn and going to all the little playgrounds and parks in the area.”
For more information on Kate Woolman, visit www.katewoolmaninsurnace.com or call 719-539-6365.
