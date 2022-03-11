Former Salida resident Jeanne Rasmussen, 92, died Feb. 24, 2022, in Centennial, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 13, 1929, in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she was raised with her siblings, Jim and Mary Pat.
Family and friends said her intellect was one of her top virtues. They said she was intimidatingly well-read, with a penchant for female writers like Annie Dillard and Alice Munro – a taste she credited to her experience at the all-women’s College of St. Catherine in St. Paul.
In college, she got her start in acting, which she continued to do throughout her life.
Mrs. Rasmussen worked as an English teacher and later as a therapist. Family and friends said anyone who met her immediately knew why she was perfectly suited for both of those roles: “When you talked to Jeanne, you knew she was listening.”
She and her husband, Fred Rasmussen, lived in Salida together for almost 40 years. She was a fixture around town, performing in plays at Salida SteamPlant and writing to The Mountain Mail to weigh in on social causes.
The couple also traveled frequently, taking their fifth-wheel camper on cross-country road trips.
Her family said the couple inspired everyone with their boundless love and care for each other and the world around them.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Eva) Griggs, Patrick (Roberta) Griggs and Erin (Craig) Hornbarger; stepchildren, Signa, Christine, Jon and Eric; niece, Cathy, and nephew, James; and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Rasmussen’s body was donated to the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
A memorial service will take place in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.