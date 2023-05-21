The parking lots located along First Street by the Monarch Spur Trail and at the north end of F Street, across the river, will be closed today, beginning at 7 a.m. for maintenance and dust control applications.
The city asks anyone parked in one of these two lots to remove their parked vehicles and do not enter the parking lots during the closure.
The parking lots are anticipated to be opened back up within 24 hours.
For more information, call Salida Public Work at 719-539-6257.
