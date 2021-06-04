Chaffee County Early Childhood Council members and supporters are invited to a LAUNCH Together thank you celebration 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 with a reception at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Pavilion. Family members are welcome.
Participants are asked to register no later than June 11 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TP268XF. There will be a brief program at 6 p.m. and time to enjoy food, refreshments and conversation. For more information email jpryor@ccecc.org or call 719-221-5114.
