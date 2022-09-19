Friends of Browns Canyon will host a hike Saturday morning down and back up Middle Cottonwood Gulch in Browns Canyon National Monument.
The intermediate-level hike, approximately 7 miles round trip, involves a descent of about 1,200 feet, followed by a moderate climb of 1,200 feet back to the starting point, a press release stated.
Hikers from Salida should plan to meet at the Sands Lake parking lot by 8 a.m. Those in Buena Vista will meet by 8:30 a.m. at the dirt lot at the intersection of U.S. 285 and CR 301 immediately on the right when turning south on 301 across from Wilderness Aware.
Hikers will carpool into the monument from the two locations. Participants should wear/bring appropriate layers of clothing as well as plenty of water and a sack lunch.
There is no charge to participate, but space is limited to 15 participants. Register by emailing friendsofbrownscanyon@mail.com.
