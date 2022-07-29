Chaffee County Search and Rescue South will host its 30th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 in Riverside Park in downtown Salida.
The annual event is the primary fundraiser for Search and Rescue South, and proceeds will help subsidize needed equipment for rescue missions in both Chaffee County and surrounding counties, a press release stated.
“Our car show is unique compared to other car shows, in which every competitor receives a trophy. There are no vendors situated near Riverside Park during this event,” said Brad Craig, proprietor of NAPA Auto in Salida and a 30-plus-year member of Search and Rescue South.
“The car show is synonymous with community,” Craig said. “This annual summer event brings locals and tourists to downtown Salida to mingle and admire the vast array of classic automobiles, hot rods, street rods and muscle cars.”
Former Salidan Corky Maestas of Parker has always displayed a few of the 12 classics he has restored. He said, “This Search and Rescue annual benefit is a hometown favorite for me. This year, I am bringing my ’67 Bronco.”
Maestas said many of the classics that are entered are from the competitors’ high school years, dating back to the 1930s.
Search and rescue teams are all volunteer, 24/7, 365 days a year. The team consists of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, pilots, financial advisers, computer and marketing personnel and more.
