BV Strong’s organizers have revealed a new T-shirt design for this year, on sale for their sole fundraising activity.
Tees must be ordered by Sept. 9 and can be picked up locally on Sept. 17-18. The annual community dinner that fills blocks of East Main Street will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
This year’s design is heather gray with a two-color logo design on the back and the BV Strong hashtag on the front.
It is available in short and long sleeves in sizes from youth small to adult 2XL.
Table host sign-ups began Aug. 16 at bvstrong.com or at the group’s Facebook page.
There is no charge to host a table at BV Strong. Hosts provide food and drinks and fill their table with guests.
“We’re really excited to be back to planning again. We, like everyone, have learned to hold our plans really loosely. We’re trying to be really agile in the planning,” said event organizer Amy Lively.
“As of right now, we’re all systems go,” Lively said. “We’re really, really excited, after such a difficult year, and such a divisive year. This is the one night we just put everything aside. Everybody needs to eat, everybody needs community. We just set everything aside for this one night.”
Lively said that although the dinner event takes place during a single evening, the hope is that its impacts will reverberate throughout the year.
“It represents the ideal vision of our community. Of sharing what they have, loving their neighbor, being united in purpose as a community,” she said.
BV Strong has expanded its team recently with the intention of carrying on into future years BV Stronger.
“That’s why we formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and board of directors. We’re adding more to our team this year because we want this thing to have legs,” Lively said.
Although BV Strong is staying flexible in its planning and in frequent contact with Public Health, organizers said they’d prefer not to radically change their plans this late in the game.
“If everyone could just be really careful for the next few weeks so that we don’t have a spike in cases, that would awesome,” said Lively. “We, like every other business and organization and neighbor, are asking everyone to follow the Chaffee’s Got Heart protocol – that if you’re not feeling well, that you come back again next year.”
